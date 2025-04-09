The Fight for Second Place Continues Through the Last Regular Season Weekend

April 9, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Wolverines prepare for the last weekend of regular season against the Chippewa Steel at the Sullivan arena this Friday and Saturday.

The battle for second place between the Wolverines and Fairbanks Ice Dogs continues as the two are currently tied in points and wins. For the Wolverines to secure second, they must win both games this weekend, and Fairbanks must lose one of two against the Kenai River Brown Bears.

There WILL be at least one playoff game at the Sullivan Arena regardless of being in second or third place, which weekend it will be is dependent on the outcome this weekend.

This weekend's opponent, the Chippewa Steel, are also playing for their playoff lives. The Steel, Minnesota Wilderness and Springfield Jr. Blues, are all fighting for the last playoff spot. As it stands, the Steel are in fourth place, but if Minnesota wins both games this weekend, and the Steel loses both, Minnesota will slide into the fourth position. Same goes for Springfield but their wins must come in regulation.

This weekend's games will be a BATTLE, as both teams have so much on the line. You don't want to miss the Wolverines close out their first season in the Sullivan Arena, purchase your tickets at tickets.anchoragewolverines.com

WHITE AND TEAL JERSEY AUCTION

We will be auctioning off the home and teal jerseys ONLINE only. The auction opens Friday and will run through May 22nd.

Stay updated on our social media with the link to bid!

Taylor Swift Night

This Friday will be Taylor Swift night at the Sullivan Arena. We will be handing out rally towels and light sticks at the door.

Wear your Anchorage Wolverines x Taylor Swift merchandise or your best Eras Tour Outfit.

