The Fans in Purple: An American Soccer Dynasty: the Experience

September 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC YouTube Video







Since Louisville City FC arrived in the USL Championship in 2015, it has built a dynasty. Over its history, LouCity has recorded more wins than any other club in the league, become the second two-time USL Championship title winner - the first to earn the title in consecutive seasons - and never failed to advance to the Eastern Conference Final in its first nine seasons. It's also built a soccer cathedral at Lynn Family Stadium, where the Louisville Coopers, Scouse's House and now-supporting owner Jack Harlow are among the throng of fans that bring the atmosphere every gameday.

In the Season 2 finale of The Experience presented by El Jimador Spiked Bebidas, we visit with members of The Coopers as well as star striker Wilson Harris, homegrown product Elijah Wynder and Niall McCabe - who's played all 10 seasons with the club - to talk about the club's biggest rivalries, and the legacy the club has built within the city.

The Experience, pres. by El Jimador Spiked Bebidas | Season 2, Ep. 5

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.