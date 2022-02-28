The Delaware Thunder Gives Back

February 28, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Delaware Thunder News Release







On Saturday, February 26th The Delaware Thunder Professional Hockey Club held its second annual Cancer Awareness Night at the Delaware State Fair Arena. The Thunder presented a check in the amount of 2,800 to the Delaware Prostate Cancer Coalition. Delaware has always been a community driven organization and giving back is a top priority.

CEO/President Charles F. Pens Sr. Stated, "The Delaware Thunder Professional Hockey Club takes great pride in giving back to the community through our Youth Hockey Initiative, our First Responders Night, Our Military Appreciation Night and of course our Cancer Awareness Night. We can't wait for our players to get back to the schools and hospitals which is also a big part of our community outreach and support. We have such great fans, and supporters the least we can do is give back to the community that supports us."

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2022

The Delaware Thunder Gives Back - Delaware Thunder

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.