The Billings Boogeyman: Shawn McFarland

March 19, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Billings Outlaws News Release







Shawn (BOOG13MAN, his nickname is Boogeyman with the insertion of his #13) McFarland has been all over the country, constantly fighting to play another snap of football. He took a long journey to get to where he is now but he and the Outlaws fit like a glove. Constantly staying humble, putting his head down, and working have allowed Shawn to play professional football, and he will surely be a fan favorite this season in the AF1.

HUMBLE BEGINNING

McFarland grew up on Long Island, playing every sport his parents could get him into. From Swimming to lacrosse to baseball and basketball, Shawn had an event to attend every weekend. Shawn's father introduced him to full-contact football when he was a four-year-old, and he has never looked back.

"I credit my parents a lot for making it happen, I don't know how they did it. We were somewhere to support me, I give all the glory to them."

Most players have a moment, play, or game where they realize they are built for a future in football. That moment never came for McFarland, "To be honest, I don't even think I'm all that good at football. I just kept trying. I tell kids or anyone who asks to keep trying, and keep going. I'm still here, I'm still trying. Even during my Pro-day, I put up okay numbers but it wasn't anything special."

During his youth, Shawn started as a center where he started in high school. However, due to the team's circumstances, he was needed to play corner, specifically, someone who can play man-to-man. From offensive line to shadow corner is an unimaginable transition but he made it work. His mantra of just keep trying allowed him to help his high school to their first playoff appearance in 16 seasons. His senior year he garnered All County but was not noticed by All Long Island or All State. When fans look back on McFarland's career, this could be a defining moment when he was overlooked but should not have been. This gave Shawn a chip on his shoulder to use for the future.

FINDING NEW HOMES

Long Island is not known for producing elite football talent, colleges overlooked Shawn's abilities and, because of that, he didn't receive any interest.

"I played my last game in high school and thought that was it, I remember being on my knees and feeling very emotional it was over."

But this didn't stop Shawn, which is a constant theme in his life, he didn't let obstacles stop him, he kept grinding. His mother told him to look into JUCOs because of this, which would be the spark to keep him going. He took a visit to Nassau and Monroe College. Monroe was at practice the first day, essentially a tryout, in which they invited him back for a second day.

A week after high school ended Shawn was at Monroe starting summer workouts with the football team. At Monroe, he was awarded All-NEC and All-American honors as a tight end. Monroe set McFarland up with a future connection that paved roads down the line. Coach Torrey, who was his position coach, helped develop Shawn.

"Coach Torrey bred me who I am today. He took me under his wing and stuck it out with me. Coach Torrey could have left and gone to a higher level but he chose to stay with me. The best advice Torrey gave me was 'to go til the wheels fall off'. "

After leaving Monroe, Shawn found himself looking to play at a bigger school. Slippery Rock offered him and originally Shawn did commit. However, a turn of events happened, he decommitted, and went on a visit to Norfolk State. When he arrived, Coach Torrey surprised him, as he too had just joined Norfolk's staff.

"As soon as I saw Coach Torrey it was a rap, I knew I was committing there."

This ended up being a great fit, McFarland was First Team All MEAC in 2019. WIth COVID and graduation, Shawn continued to grad school at Tarleton State.

Just two weeks before the season started, Shawn broke his leg. The tight end position was already thin and with Shawn's head-down attitude, he ended up practicing on his break for another week before he knew what happened. This held him out for the majority of the season.

At his Proday, McFarland posted one of the best bench reps in the entire nation for a tight end at 26. This still didn't help him get any professional looks. To add to that, Shawn playing pick-up basketball broke his foot, furthering his distance from an opportunity. Shawn went to the XFL Fall Showcase (now UFL) but still no calls. Finally, in 2024 the Iowa Woo picked up McFarland to play long snapper, where he got his first taste of arena football.

The Demon Unleashed

In October of 2024, Shawn was working with his agents at the Gridiron Crew. He sent out his film at midnight and the next morning Cedric Walker called Shawn and asked him to play for Billings.

"I didn't even really think twice. I didn't know what position, or role I would play. But I knew Coach Walker wanted me and I could blend in wherever I was asked to play. I saw what they did last year, they are legends, and I wanted to follow that path. I just be the best teammate I can be, gather the troops, whether it's field or gym or just to hang out. Treat everyone how you want to be treated with respect or tough love."

Heading out to Billings, McFarland didn't know any of the coaches. However, he had played with Jevin Freet as well as knew some teammates through the Gridiron Crew so it wasn't a completely unknown transition. The day he arrived, the weather was -20 degrees in Billings but that didn't phase Shawn he was ready for this chapter.

ONE MAN CAN'T TAKE ME DOWN

Heading into the Week 1 match-up vs the Oregon Lightning, Shawn didn't know how much he was going to be used. During their weekly film sessions, the plan was just to gain positive yards whether that was 30 yards or 3 the Outlaws just wanted positive yards.

"Wherever they put me I was ready, the staff knew one person couldn't take me down, I just want to be Mr. Reliable. I knew I'd have to block and maybe get the ball a little so I wanted to make something happen whenever they called my number."

The Boog13man didn't realize what he was about to do was in fact, special. Kids now like to use the word "demon" to describe great athletes. Shawn was a demon Saturday night. In the first half alone, Shawn scored four times. This was an instant offensive spark, he helped power the team to a 78-36 win over the Lightning. It took multiple defenders all night to bring him down. Oregon had to throw three or four players at him all night to attempt to slow him down and he still managed to gain positive yards.

"I wasn't trying to do anything different, I was just out there trying. If I got a touch I wanted to move forward, if I was blocking I wanted to win my matchup. That's all you can do, as long as I'm living, I'm trying, whatever helps the team win, I'm here for. I know it won't be like this every week, but as Coach Walker says 1-0, however we got to make it work."

INSIDE THE MIND

Growing up, like many, I watched Ray Lewis. Shawn said he connected with how Lewis presented himself on the field. His game resembles similar traits even though they are on the opposite side of the ball, tenacity, togetherness, power, and a sense of carelessness to put his body on the line.

"When Ray came out of the tunnel, fans could tell he was ready to play, that is how I want to be known. Football is the easy part, you have so much going on in the world, so focus on the field and take care of the rest after. Stay focused on the present."

Like his nickname Boog13man, Shawn has a quiet way about him. On the field, he is an absolute terror for opponents but off the field he is quiet. McFarland is your average guy. When he isn't powering in touchdowns and shaking the boards, Shawn lays low. He speaks strongly about his family from his grandparents, parents, and close friends.

"I have the best family support from both sides of the family, golfing, fishing, poker, just love hanging out hanging out with the family. When we're all together at events or occasions, it means a lot to me. Music, concerts, just a guys guy. I mostly live under a rock, people ask me about things going on in the world and I just keep to my circle."

Shawn is someone fans will want to watch all season long. Number 13 is a menace on the field and is finally getting a chance to showcase his skills. Cedric Walker took a chance on McFarland and won't regret that decision. He fits the brand of football and human Billings builds around.

Billings and McFarland are back in action on Thursday, April 3rd vs the Washington Wolfpack. All games are free and streamed on the EVERGREENNOW! app. If fans are looking for more ways to follow Shawn McFarland, he is available on Instagram @shawn88mcfarland.

