Albany Firebirds Playbook: Game Week

March 19, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

The Albany Firebirds have been waiting to jump into action as the only team that hasn't played a game yet in the Arena Football One's 2025 season. However, the wait ends this Friday when the 2-0 Southwest Kansas Storm travel to Albany, New York. The game will be on Friday, March 21st, at 7 PM ET on Vice TV.

Albany Firebirds Roster

When I spoke to Coach Damon Ware about the Firebirds' roster, he highlighted every position and player for having a great training camp and practices. He praised every player, starting with Sam Castranova.

"It's tremendous to bring back somebody that you've spent a lot of time with that's getting into the top side of their game," Ware said. Ware and Castranova have plenty of experience together, and Castranova understands what Ware wants to accomplish with the offense.

The praise for players didn't stop there. Coach Ware called the receiving corps the best group of players he's ever had. "They push each other and hold each other accountable," he added. On Friday Coach said he expects the receivers to put on a great show.

The offensive line is younger than he's had in the past but that's because the young guys pushed the old guys. Coach Ware called out all the linemen and mentioned the tremendous job they're doing.

On the other side of the ball, the praise for his team continued, starting with Ezekiel Rose as the best defensive lineman he faced last year. He mentioned how he's not only a great player but a great leader who leads by example and works hard.

Coach Ware didn't want to leave out praise for the other defensive linemen as well, including veteran Harold Love.

He's also excited to see the defensive backs perform starting with Markus Smith. "He's our anchor in the secondary, he's the leader back there. Very intelligent and a great playmaker," Coach added. The defensive backfield also includes Derrick Jones, who was a third-round draft pick in the NFL and had a really solid collegiate career at Ole Miss.

Coach Ware also highlighted Mike Lee, who played for Kansas. "He's one of our surprises in camp, a kid from Kansas that is just a tough and physical player with great football IQ."

The Albany Way

"Across the board, it's been phenomenal getting all these guys working together, holding each other accountable, and building them into our culture. We truly have the Albany Way, a way that we practice, a way that we do things," Coach Ware said. It's something viewers and fans can expect to see when they tune in on Friday.

Opening Game Week

The Albany Firebirds are in a bit of a unique situation as they have two weeks of game tape on Southwest Kansas, while the Storm only have the roster for Albany. There are pros and cons to both sides of the coin, having played a game already but also having more game tape on your opponent.

"The advantage is both ways," Coach said. "We have an advantage because we're able to prepare with their game film but from a flip-side, having two games under your belt and being able to work through the kinks is a huge advantage too."

What To Expect

If you're unfamiliar with the Albany Firebirds on Friday, get ready to see the Albany Way on Friday. "We truly have built something special here, just building the Albany Way, a culture and a way of going at things. Our arena is gorgeous, our fan base is normal, and we're truly a great organization from top to bottom, starting with the equipment manager and ball boys all the way up to the ownership," Coach Ware said.

He mentioned that practices have been getting a little bit chippy. "We're ready to hit somebody else," Coach Ware said. "Bring a couple of friends that have never been. If you come to a game, you'll be back."

