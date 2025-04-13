Albany Cruises to Victory over Billings 62-24

April 13, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Albany Firebirds News Release







The two teams that remain at the top of the power rankings met on Sunday, April 13th. The Billings Outlaws hit the road to take on the Albany Firebirds, both teams hoping to stay undefeated. The game started with fireworks from the very beginning.

All Albany In First Half

In the first half, Albany controlled everything. Billings got the ball first and on fourth down, Albany defensive back Tre Wortham intercepted the ball and returned it all the way to the one-yard line. Albany ran their version of a tush push with Sam Castranova to take a quick lead.

The next drive didn't go Billings' way, and Albany scored on the very first play after taking over on downs with a Sam Castranova pass to Isaiah Scott. Two plays and two touchdowns really set the tone for the first half. Penalties on Billings kept getting in the way of big gains for the Outlaws.

Albany kept their foot on the gas, with Castranova completing a touchdown pass to Duane Brown with 13:17 left in the second quarter. Billings answered with a touchdown pass from Braden Wingle to Jamarr Moore to bring the game to 21-7.

Billings' attempt to take the momentum back didn't last long. The Firebirds' kick returner, Marquel Wade, returned the kickoff after the Outlaws' touchdown for a touchdown, bringing the game to 28-7. Albany then kicked off to Billings, but the ball was fumbled and recovered by Firebirds' Drew Singleton for a touchdown.

With the lead of 35-7, Damon Ware gambled on the following kickoff and won. They kicked an onside kick and recovered it. Billings was able to hold the Firebirds, however. With time running down, they drove down the field but settled for a field goal, going into halftime down 35-10.

Tensions Running High

Tensions and frustrations were high as the teams fought and were given a warning from the refs. The next personal fouls from either team would result in ejections.

The second half started how it ended, with Albany scoring another touchdown with Castranova finding Darius Townsend for 15 yards. That touchdown was followed by a deuce by Henry Nell, bringing the score to 43-10.

However, Billings answered back right away as Braden Wingle hit Jevin Frett for a 45-yard touchdown pass to cut into the lead, 43-17. Darius Townsend wasn't done, though. He caught a 21-yard pass from Castranova to extend their lead to 49-17.

Trevon Shorts got involved in the action in the fourth quarter, running for a nine-yard touchdown. Billings put backup quarterback Danny Southwick in, who went five for eight, and threw a five-yard touchdown pass to JaMarr Moore.

Castranova put the cherry on top of a game that went all Albany's way, rushing for a 13-yard touchdown to extend their lead to 62-24. The home crowd was fired up, and coach Damon Ware said he wanted to come out and show everyone who the best team in the AF1 was.

Castranova Wins Player Of The Game

Tastranova finished the day with 10 completions on 19 passes for 129 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for 19 yards and two rushing touchdowns and was named Real American Beer player of the game.

Jevin Frett led Billings with six catches for 74 yards and a touchdown. Duane Brown led Albany with six catches for 64 yards and a touchdown.

Next Week's Rematch

These two teams will meet again next week on Easter in Billings, Montana. Billings will head home, regroup, and look for revenge. Albany will look to keep their perfect record with another strong performance against Billings, before having to play another current undefeated team, Corpus Christi.

