March 19 Transactions Update

March 19, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







We are heading into Week 2 of the Arena Football One season, our teams continue to work to improve their rosters and build for the Championship push. Here is the March 19, 2025 Arena Football One Transactions Update.

The following players have signed with their respective Arena Football One teams.

Javonte Haynes Oregon ATH

Sha'haun Williams Billings DL

The following players have retired from Arena Football. Their rights are retained by their respective AF1 teams.

Bailey Giffen Billings K

The following players have been released by their respective AF1 teams. Once they clear waivers, they are free to sign with any organization.

Dylan Simkins Oregon LB

