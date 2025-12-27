The BEST MLS CHIP GOALS of 2025!: Messi, Anders Dreyer, Jordi Alba and More!
Published on December 27, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF YouTube Video
Check out the Inter Miami CF Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from December 27, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- The OG: Own the Original Grass, a Piece of Chase Stadium History
- Inter Miami CF First Team Players Visit Pediatric Cancer Patients Ahead of the Holidays
- Inter Miami CF Selects Five Players in MLS SuperDraft 2026
- Inter Miami CF Announces Annual 2026 Dreams Cup, Proudly Introducing Lowe's as Presenting Partner
- Inter Miami CF Signs Luis Suárez to a New Contract