The Battlehawk Brief: Week 10

June 1, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks News Release







Welcome to the last regular season game and meaningful football in June.

Another crowd of over 30,000 is expected this afternoon with the Battle March scheduled to begin at noon and gates opening at 1:30pm ahead of the 3pm kickoff (FOX).

Explaining the playoff scenario for today, San Antonio (7-2) currently leads the XFL Conference, so a win gives them the best overall record and home field advantage. A win for the Battlehawks (6-3) would result in both teams having the same overall record, but St. Louis, who defeated the Brahmas earlier this season, would secure home field advantage via head-to-head matchups.

With only home field advantage at stake and both teams facing each other again next week in the playoffs, Anthony Becht was asked about how or if this will affect the strategy for the Battlehawks.

"We're playing to win," stated Becht, without hesitation. "They gotta stop us, we gotta stop them...there's no secrets at this point, right? It's about execution. It's about winning your one-on-one matchups. I think all that stuff-we can overthink that. But for us, we're trying to win this game. We're not worried about what we're doing or what we're showing. We're trying to get our guys prepared so we can get in that groove heading into the playoffs."

San Antonio is riding a 3-game winning streak which includes knocking off previously undefeated Birmingham last week. The Brahmas have allowed the fewest points per game this season (15.6) and lead the league with 29 sacks.

On the other side of the coin, the Battlehawks lead the UFL with an average of 27.4 points per game and scored on six of their nine possessions in the first meeting between these two teams.

Something's got to give and as you see in other sports with extended playoff series, familiarity can often raise the intensity of those one-on-one matchups Coach Becht referenced needing to win. Should be a fun two games in both conferences, as Birmingham and Michigan will also play each other these next two weeks.

-WRs Marcell Ateman and Jerome Kapp and FS Qwynnterrio Cole are among the inactives for St. Louis and RBs John Lovett and Anthony McFarland Jr and OLB Tim Ward will be out for San Antonio. The Battlehawks placed LB Lakiem Williams on Injured Reserve earlier this week and the Brahmas did the same for TE Cody Lattimer.

-Great to see Darrius Shepherd join Hakeem Butler in some MVP consideration. "Shep" leads the UFL with 152.6 all-purpose yards per game and is just 55 yards shy of breaking the franchise single-season record he set last year of 907 kick return yards.

-Not only does Jacob Saylors lead the league with 8 touchdowns, his 104 yards rushing last week matched Mataeo Durant for the most in team history. Saylors is now only five yards shy of the Battlehawks season rushing record of 416 yards, set last year by Brian Hill.

-With 68 tackles this season, Willie Harvey has shattered his previous team record of 59 stops.

-NASCAR drivers Austin Cindric and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will be attending today's game. They will be among those competing tomorrow in the 3rd Annual Enjoy Illinois 300 at Worldwide Technology Raceway.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from June 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.