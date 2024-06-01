Stallions Tally Ninth Win in Regular Season Finale Thriller

June 1, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Birmingham Stallions News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Stallions secured a dramatic victory over the Michigan Panthers in the final game of the regular season. With just three seconds left on the clock, the Panthers missed a crucial field goal that would have clinched the win, ensuring the Stallions' triumph.

In a thrilling finish, the Stallions scored a touchdown with under a minute remaining to take a 20-19 lead after trailing the entire second half.

Adrian Martinez led the Stallions' offense, completing 14 of 28 passes for 163 yards.

In the rushing game, C.J. Marable took the lead with 56 yards and two touchdowns, while Martinez contributed 41 yards.

The Stallions' receivers had an impressive performance, collectively averaging 11.6 yards per reception. Jace Sternberger topped the list with 53 receiving yards on three targets, including one touchdown. C.J. Marable followed with 29 yards on five targets, and Kevin Austin Jr. rounded out the top three with 27 yards on four targets.

The Stallions' defense made a significant impact by limiting the Panthers to just three second-half points after giving up 16 points in the first half, showcasing a strong second-half performance.

Collectively the Stallions defense made a strong showing with 52 total tackles. Damon Lloyd led the defense with eight tackles, six of them solo. Kyahva Tezino added five tackles, one solo, while Ike Brown recorded four tackles, three solo.

With this victory, the Stallions advance to the Conference Championship with a 9-1 record. They are set to face the Michigan Panthers again at home on June 8, with a 2 p.m. kickoff.

Here's how it happened:

1st Quarter

Stallions' 1st Possession: CJ Marable rushed for one yard touchdown. Stallions lead 6-0. Drive: 5 plays, 62 yards, 2:27. 2-point attempt fails.

2nd Quarter

Panthers' 2nd Possession: Jake Bates 39 yard field goal attempt is good. Stallions lead 6-3. Drive: 7 plays, 38 yards, 3:43.

Panthers' 3rd Possession: Danny Etling rushes for a 23 yard touchdown. Panthers lead 10-6. Drive: 8 plays, 86 yards, 5:00. 1-point attempt successful.

Panthers' 4th Possession: Siaosi Mariner makes a 46 yard touchdown catch. Panthers lead 16-6. 5 plays, 76 yards, 3:02. 1 point attempt fails.

3rd Quarter

Stallions' 6th Possession: CJ Marable rushes for a 20 yard touchdown. Panthers lead 16-13. Drive: 5 plays, 50 yards, 3:04. 1-point attempt successful.

4th Quarter

Panthers' 8th Possession: Jake Bates 44 yard field goal is good. Panthers lead 19-13. Drive: 13 plays, 20 yards, 8:08.

Stallions' 10th Possession: Jace Sternberger makes a 5 yard touchdown catch. Stallions lead 20-19. Drive: 12 plays, 56 yards, 2:19. 1-Point Attempt Successful

