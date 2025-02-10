The Bash Is Back: New Mexico United Launches 2025 Black & Yellow Bash

Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is excited to announce that tickets are on-sale now for the seventh annual Black & Yellow Bash, the club's biggest party of the year, held to kick off each USL Championship season. This year's Bash returns to Electric Playhouse, for an interactive, immersive, incredible night of United-themed entertainment and fun.

Fans can meet the entire roster, new Head Coach Dennis Sanchez and staff, and be the FIRST to enjoy United's latest, (yet to be announced,) merchandise drop.

Ticket are on-sale now at: https://book.peek.com/s/1a9fa202-b05e-4d20-a0cc-fec75259af0c/bd70D

