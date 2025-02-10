El Paso Locomotive FC Announce 2025 Giveaway Schedule
February 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC announced today its 2025 giveaway schedule, building up anticipation for fans who want to bring home free Locomotive memorabilia when making trips to cheer on the Locos this season. The full 2025 promotional schedule - including theme night and giveaways - can be found here.
From beach tote bags and bucket sun hats to Harry Potter themed scarves and portable Bluetooth speakers, Locomotive FC is excited to welcome fans this year at the gates of Southwest University Park with unique and reusable take-home gifts.
Locomotive has also revealed that it will unveil two new jerseys as part of this year's giveaways with more details to be announced in the coming months.
The 2025 Locomotive season is set to begin at Southwest University Park, with kickoff for the 2025 Home Opener on Saturday, March 8 scheduled for 7 p.m. against the defending champions Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.
Individual tickets for the 2025 season are available for purchase now at eplocomotivefc.com/tickets. Season Ticket Memberships are also available now and can be secured online at eplocomotivefc.com/seasontickets or by calling (915) 235-GOAL and texting (915) 666-2005.
See the full 2025 giveaway schedule below.
2025 EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC GIVEAWAY SCHEDULE
Date Opponent Giveaway Theme Night
Saturday, March 8 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Magnet Home Opener presented by Southwest University
Saturday, March 15 Phoenix Rising FC Beanie St. Patrick's Day
Saturday, April 5 Lexington SC Beach Tote Bag National Beer Day
Saturday, May 3 New Mexico United Jersey Cinco de Mayo
Saturday, May 31 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Flag 90s Night
Saturday, August 2 Las Vegas Lights FC Bucket Sun Hat Back to School Night
Saturday, August 23 Sacramento Republic FC Harry Potter x Locomotive Scarf Harry Potter Night
Saturday, September 20 Charleston Battery Jersey Noche de Locos
Saturday, October 18 FC Tulsa Portable Bluetooth Speaker Fan Appreciation Night presented by Estrella Jalisco
