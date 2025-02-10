Oakland Roots SC Release Single Game Tickets Including March 22 Home Opener Featuring Post Game Fireworks Show

February 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots SC announces the release of single game tickets for the entire 2025 season. Secure your seat for the home opener on March 22 or any of the other 17 home games at the Historic Oakland Coliseum. Themes and giveaways are planned for the entire season starting off with Oakland Roots first ever post game fireworks show celebrating the greatest city on earth, Oakland, California.

"It has been our dream to celebrate Oakland in such a special fashion," said Chief Marketing Officer, Edreece Arghandiwal. "Being back in Oakland, in this iconic building and celebrating with the greatest fans in the league is going to be spectacular. We have special things lined up all season for everyone and that starts on March 22 with a post game fireworks display celebrating The Town."

The Club also offers an array of premium experiences at the historic Oakland Coliseum. Alongside traditional Season Ticket Memberships and fundraising opportunities, we have distinctive hospitality options including luxury suite accommodations, exclusive access to the storied Coliseum dugouts, and Field Box Seats that place guests directly alongside the players. These premium spaces provide an ideal backdrop for corporate functions, private celebrations, and group events that combine the energy of professional soccer with Oakland's rich sporting heritage. For more information, call (510)-488-1144 or email us at tickets@rootssc.com.

Mark your calendars for all 17 home games by syncing your calendars here. More News regarding the home opener coming soon stay tuned!

