The Avenue and Main and Scrappers Partner on Harry Stevens Day July 2

Niles, Ohio - The Scrappers and The Avenue and Main are excited to announce the popular Harry Stevens Day Festival will be held at Eastwood Field on Sunday, July 2nd. The event will be held inside Eastwood Field beginning at 10AM. The event will feature food and drinks, craft and business vendors, hot dog races, kids' activities and cornhole tournaments. The Scrappers will also play the State College Spikes at 2:05pm and attendees will be able to enjoy the festival and Scrappers game. Those coming to the festival can stay to enjoy the Scrappers game free of charge. Additionally, parking on Sunday, July 2 will be free for those attending the events at Eastwood Field.

Following the game, a post-game concert will take place featuring the popular Vegas Band in the Penguin City Picnic Garden.

Information on sponsorship, vendor space and general event inquiries can be directed to Richard Hale with The Avenue and Main at richard@rkhale.com or info@mvscrappers.com .

The 2023 Scrappers season is presented by Foxconn. To stay up to date with the Scrappers in the offseason or for more information on 2023 ticket packages, visit www.mvscrappers.com or contact the front office at 330-505-0000. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League, joining the Frederick Keys, the State College Spikes, the Trenton Thunder, the West Virginia Black Bears and the Williamsport Crosscutters.

