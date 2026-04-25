The 8th-Seeded Thunderbirds Scored 9 Unanswered to Stun the Top-Seeded Warriors
Published on April 25, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
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- Warriors Season Ends with 10-7 Loss to Thunderbirds in Quarterfinal - Vancouver Warriors
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