Thank You, Jenny Flynn: Seattle SeaWolves 2025 International Women's Day

March 13, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Behind every successful rugby team, there's a dedicated force working tirelessly to ensure everything runs smoothly. For the Seattle Seawolves, that person is none other than our incredible Team Manager, Jenny Flynn. This International Women's Day, the players and staff came together to recognize and celebrate Jenny's unwavering dedication, hard work, and the invaluable role she plays in keeping the team together.

The Backbone of the Seattle Seawolves

Jenny is the glue that holds the Seawolves together, managing everything from logistics to team morale. She ensures that the players have everything they need, from gear to water, and takes care of countless behind-the-scenes tasks that often go unnoticed by fans but are essential to the team's success.

"Jenny is the mom and the glue to this team. I can't see the Seawolves without her. She keeps us together, and she's done everything for this team."

Whether it's making sure the kit is ready, coordinating travel, or simply being a supportive figure for the players, Jenny does it all. The players repeatedly expressed their gratitude for her relentless effort, noting how she bends over backwards to ensure that everything runs smoothly.

More Than a Manager-A Mother Away from Home

For many players, Jenny is more than just a team manager-she's a mother figure who looks after them like family. Being part of a professional sports team can be demanding, and having someone as caring and committed as Jenny makes all the difference.

"First of all, thank you for being mine and the team's mother away from home. We know it's not an easy job looking after 35-40 boys and keeping us well-organized. We're so appreciative of the time, effort, and guidance you offer."

From ensuring players make it to training on time to being available 24/7 to help with any issues, Jenny's role is irreplaceable.

The Unsung Hero of the Seawolves

It's easy to focus on the action happening on the pitch, but without Jenny, none of it would be possible. She is the silent force behind every match, every training session, and every successful season.

"Jenny is the queen bee of the Seattle Seawolves. We truly appreciate all that you do for us on and off the field. Not everyone makes themselves available 24/7, but you do, and that's what makes you special."

Her dedication to the team goes beyond her job description. The players recognize that her contributions shape the culture and environment that make the Seawolves feel like home.

A Well-Deserved Thank You

This International Women's Day, the entire Seattle Seawolves family wants to extend their deepest gratitude to Jenny Flynn. Her hard work, passion, and commitment do not go unnoticed. The team would not be the same without her, and every player acknowledges the significant role she plays in their success.

"Jenny, a huge shoutout to you! You're the backbone and foundation of the Seawolves. Thank you for everything you do for us-we love you, and the Seawolves wouldn't be the same without you."

From all of us at the Seattle Seawolves, thank you, Jenny! You are the heart and soul of this team, and we are beyond grateful for everything you do. Happy International Women's Day!

