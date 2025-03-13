2025 LooseHeadz Ambassadors
March 13, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release
In partnership with LooseHeadz, the Official Mental Fitness Partner of MLR, and Onrise, the Official Mental Health Provider, 27 LooseHeadz Ambassadors, including coaches, referees, and athletes from across the league, volunteered to lead efforts to #TackleTheStigma and uplift their communities from the inside out. By starting conversations and offering support, they're helping build a stronger, more connected community-on and off the field.
The LooseHeadz mission is to place a mental health lead, "LooseHead", at every rugby club around the world, and provide them with a toolkit of resources to support players' mental fitness.
Team Player or Coach Player/Coach Name
Anthem RC Player Jake Turnbull
Anthem RC Player EJ Freeman
Chicago Hounds Player Sam Walsh
Chicago Hounds Player Jonah Dietenbeger
Houston Sabercats Player Jeremy Misailegalu
Houston Sabercats Player Larome White
Old Glory DC Player Steff Hughes
Old Glory DC Player Rob Harley
New England Free Jacks Player Pono Kayoshi
New England Free Jacks Player Emanuel Lai
NOLA Gold Player Paul Mullen
NOLA Gold Player Malcolm May
San Diego Legion Player Paddy Ryan
San Diego Legion Player Christian Poidevin
Seattle Seawolves Player Mason Pedersen
Seattle Seawolves Player Dewald Donald
Utah Warriors Player Saia Uhila
Utah Warriors Player Paul Lasike
Miami Sharks Player Giuseppe Du Toit
Miami Sharks Player Chase Schor Haskin
RFCLA Player Dane Zander
RFCLA Player Seth Purdey
Marquise Goodwin
Referees Pete Pender
Old Glory DC Team Manager Richard Merryman
San Diego Legion Coach Ryan Gallop
Miami Sharks Coach Jose Pellicena
At Major League Rugby, we believe in fostering a healthier community by leveraging our platform to inspire fans, athletes, and stakeholders to lead balanced and healthier lifestyles. Together, we can achieve this by focusing on three essential pillars of wellness: Mental Wellness, Physical Wellness, and Nutritional Wellness. Learn more about MLR Wellness here.
