2025 LooseHeadz Ambassadors

March 13, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







In partnership with LooseHeadz, the Official Mental Fitness Partner of MLR, and Onrise, the Official Mental Health Provider, 27 LooseHeadz Ambassadors, including coaches, referees, and athletes from across the league, volunteered to lead efforts to #TackleTheStigma and uplift their communities from the inside out. By starting conversations and offering support, they're helping build a stronger, more connected community-on and off the field.

The LooseHeadz mission is to place a mental health lead, "LooseHead", at every rugby club around the world, and provide them with a toolkit of resources to support players' mental fitness.

Team Player or Coach Player/Coach Name

Anthem RC Player Jake Turnbull

Anthem RC Player EJ Freeman

Chicago Hounds Player Sam Walsh

Chicago Hounds Player Jonah Dietenbeger

Houston Sabercats Player Jeremy Misailegalu

Houston Sabercats Player Larome White

Old Glory DC Player Steff Hughes

Old Glory DC Player Rob Harley

New England Free Jacks Player Pono Kayoshi

New England Free Jacks Player Emanuel Lai

NOLA Gold Player Paul Mullen

NOLA Gold Player Malcolm May

San Diego Legion Player Paddy Ryan

San Diego Legion Player Christian Poidevin

Seattle Seawolves Player Mason Pedersen

Seattle Seawolves Player Dewald Donald

Utah Warriors Player Saia Uhila

Utah Warriors Player Paul Lasike

Miami Sharks Player Giuseppe Du Toit

Miami Sharks Player Chase Schor Haskin

RFCLA Player Dane Zander

RFCLA Player Seth Purdey

Marquise Goodwin

Referees Pete Pender

Old Glory DC Team Manager Richard Merryman

San Diego Legion Coach Ryan Gallop

Miami Sharks Coach Jose Pellicena

At Major League Rugby, we believe in fostering a healthier community by leveraging our platform to inspire fans, athletes, and stakeholders to lead balanced and healthier lifestyles. Together, we can achieve this by focusing on three essential pillars of wellness: Mental Wellness, Physical Wellness, and Nutritional Wellness. Learn more about MLR Wellness here.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from March 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.