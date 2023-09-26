Thank You from the AquaSox

We will see you in 2024!

What a fantastic season! The AquaSox want to thank our incredible fans for your tremendous support this past season. We can't thank our fans enough for showing up every night to support us, through rain or shine, win or lose. We are already looking forward to seeing you back at Funko Field on April 9, 2024 which is only 195 short days away.

"With the completion of an exciting season in 2023, we have quickly turned our attention to another year of AquaSox baseball," said Danny Tetzlaff, the AquaSox General Manager. "We can't wait to welcome our wonderful fans back to Funko Field in 2024. We have a great schedule that includes a mix of 12 weekend dates and holidays. We look forward to making the 2024 another memorable season."

We know it's a long off-season, but rest assured we are already hard at work planning for 2024. We want every fan's experience to be special, from the time you walk into the ballpark to the moment you walk out. Our goal is to continue raising the bar for ourselves and meeting your expectations every season.

We look forward to hosting your family and friends again next season at Funko Field and creating more lifelong memories! So until next year, we hope the memories of the majestic home runs, walk-off wins, diving catches, Funko Fridays, and Fireworks Extravaganzas will keep you warm throughout this off season.

Can't wait to see all of you again in 2024.

