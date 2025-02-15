Texoma FC Signs Defender Angelo Calfo

February 15, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SHERMAN, TX - Texoma FC is happy to announce the signing of 26 year old defender Angelo Calfo for the 2025 USL League One season pending league and federation approval.

When asked about Calfo's arrival, Assistant Coach Ben Clarvis said, "We are incredibly excited to have Angelo here with us. He is a tremendous leader and has an immense presence on the field. We can't wait to see what he accomplishes with us this season."

Calfo is a well traveled player, playing for the likes of Gonzaga University's Bulldogs, the Portland Timbers U23 team, and most recently in Australia for Weston Bears FC in the second division of Australian soccer. The American defender will be a welcome addition to the Texoma FC backline, adding both international and domestic playing experience.

"Angelo was a player we identified that has huge potential." said Head Coach, Adrian Forbes. " He is a player that brings clear leadership qualities to the group and has some clear and key attributes that fit beautifully into our playing philosophy."

Texoma FC will kick off in USL League One on March 22 against One Knoxville SC at Historic Bearcat Stadium in Sherman, TX.

