Forward Madison FC Releases Special Edition Preseason Match Top

February 15, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC has officially released a special edition match top to be worn for the 2025 preseason. The preseason top features a tonal black pattern and takes design inspiration from classic luxury brand monograms. The pattern on the top includes the FMFC secondary circle logo, the FM fashion mark, the FMFC fashion flamingo, and the Wisconsin Capitol Square silhouette.

"Forward Madison FC has always lived in between the worlds of high fashion and athletics," said Creative Director Will Jenkins. "We wanted to create something that was stylish enough for the runway but built for the pitch."

The Flamingos are set to wear the match tops during their preseason games against Indy Eleven on February 21st, Chicago Fire II on March 1st, and their home match against Drake University on March 8th.

The preseason top is currently on sale at Forward Madison's online team store and will be available in-store at the Flamboyance Team Store at Breese Stevens Field starting Wednesday, February 19th. To pay homage to the top's luxury fashion inspiration, each of the first 50 orders will receive their preseason top in specially customized packaging reflecting the elevated style of the match top.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from February 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.