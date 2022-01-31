Texas Tech, Oklahoma Set to Renew "Red Dirt Rivalry" at HODGETOWN

AMARILLO, Texas - HODGETOWN and downtown Amarillo will once again play host to the "Red Dirt Rivalry" presented by Amarillo National Bank. The second edition of this non-conference showdown between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Oklahoma Sooners baseball programs is scheduled for Tuesday, April 12 with first pitch slated for 6:00 p.m. The two teams squared off last May in the first-ever Division I collegiate game at HODGETOWN in front of a sold-out crowd of more than 7,000 fans.

Tickets for this year's game will go on sale Thursday, February 3 at 9:00 a.m. Fans will be able to purchase their tickets online at www.sodpoodles.com, in-person at the HODGETOWN box office, or over the phone at (806) 803-9547. Box Office hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on hospitality areas, including suites and picnic areas, please call (806) 803-7768 or email groups@sodpoodles.com.

Texas Tech enters the 2022 season ranked No. 11 in the D1baseball.com preseason rankings while the Sooners start the year outside the top 25. The Red Raiders topped OU 14-4 when the two teams met at HODGETOWN last year.

"We are once again very excited to host the 'Red Dirt Rivalry' here at HODGETOWN," said Sod Poodles President and General Manager, Tony Ensor. "Amarillo has plenty of Texas Tech and Oklahoma fans right here in our backyard and we could not imagine a better venue than HODGETOWN to host these two premier college baseball programs. We are excited to partner with Amarillo National Bank and the two universities to put on a tremendous event for our fans and community."

For more information on how to secure tickets, pricing, and other event details, please call the Sod Poodles Box Office at (806) 803-9547 or email info@sodpoodles.com.

