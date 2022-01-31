Bedlam Baseball Tickets on Sale Tomorrow

Bedlam is returning to ONEOK Field this season, and tickets for one of the best rivalries in college baseball will go on sale at 10AM on Tuesday, February 1.

The Oklahoma Sooners and Oklahoma State Cowboys will be meet in a non-conference game in downtown Tulsa on Tuesday, March 29. Tickets start at just $12 each.

As the designated home team, the Sooners will be in the first-base dugout for the game, while the Cowboys will occupy the third-base dugout.

Tuesday will mark the first chance for the general public to purchase individual tickets. Tickets may be purchased online at TulsaDrillers.com or over the telephone at (918)744-5901.

