Naturals Announce 2022 Promotional Schedule

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to announce the release of their initial 2022 Promotional Schedule that is filled with fun events for the entire family.

The 2022 home campaign will begin at Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday, April 12th for Opening Night, which features a Double-A Central Championship Jumbo Baseball Card Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans on a Buck-A-Brat Night as the Naturals take on the Wichita Wind Surge at 7:05 p.m.

The Naturals promotional lineup will feature 15 post-game Fireworks shows during the year including fireworks following every Friday night home game as well as shows on Saturday, May 14th, Saturday, September 17th, and the LARGEST Fireworks Show in ALL of Northwest Arkansas on Monday, July 4th following the Naturals home game at 6:35 p.m. against Tulsa.

Exclusive giveaways for fans of all ages will be the highlight of most Saturday nights at Arvest Ballpark. For the first time, Naturals fans can get their hands on a Replica Championship Ring (June 4th). The lineup this season will also feature four (4) one-of-a-kind bobblehead giveaways that will ONLY be available to fans at Arvest Ballpark - a Bobby Witt Jr. Bobblehead (July 9th), a Strike Fauxback Bobblehead (July 23rd), and two (2) additional bobbleheads (August 6th & August 20th) that will be announced at a later date. In addition to those items, fans will be treated to multiple Double-A Central Championship-themed giveaways including a Championship Cap Giveaway (April 16th) and a Dri-Fit Championship T-Shirt (April 30th).

Highlighting our Theme Nights in 2022 is the debut of Marvel's Defender of the Diamond Night (June 25th). In addition to that highly anticipated event, the Naturals will host the following theme nights: Growlin' Chickens Weekend (June 17th & June 18th); Fauxback Night (July 23rd); Los Naturales del Noroeste de Arkansas (August 5th & September 17th) as part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" or "Fun Cup" initiative; and the return of Faith & Family Night (August 27th) that features a pre-game Christian concert prior to the Naturals 6:05 p.m. game.

Fans are encouraged to continue to join us for our Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola, which will take place prior to Friday home games (5:45pm - 6:45pm) and Saturday home games (4:30pm - 5:30pm) during the season. The Bullpen Party features 'Happy Hour' specials on all alcoholic beverages at The Bullpen concession stand while all fans can take advantage of our $1.50 BBQ sliders or a special six for $6 deal during the happy hour.

Every night of the week will offer fans something at Arvest Ballpark as daily promotions fill the weekday promotional lineup. Tuesday is Buck-A-Brat Night, Wednesday is $1.50 BBQ Slider Night with Baseball Bingo, Thirsty Thursday© returns to offer fans food and beverage specials, while our Kids Eat FREE Family Sundays will include Dollar Hot Dogs and Kids Run the Bases.

Single Game Tickets will officially go on sale tomorrow - Tuesday, February 1st - at 10 a.m. Through March 4th, single game tickets will be available to fans online (at any time) or can be purchased in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday (closed on all other days). Season tickets, mini packs, flex packs, suite rentals, and group events are also available for the upcoming regular season that includes 69 home games stretching from Tuesday, April 12th through Sunday, September 18th.

For a complete list of promotions and partners for the upcoming season, please visit www.nwanaturals.com. All game dates and promotions are subject to change.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. For more information, including tickets, stats, and more, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

