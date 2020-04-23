Texas Stars Sign Defenseman Max Martin

April 23, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







Defenseman Max Martin with the Kamloops Blazers

(Texas Stars, Credit: Allen Douglas) Defenseman Max Martin with the Kamloops Blazers(Texas Stars, Credit: Allen Douglas)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced the signing of defenseman Max Martin to an AHL contract for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Martin, 20, skated 57 games for the Kamloops Blazers in 2019-20 and amassed a career-high 58 points (14-44=58) to rank fifth on the roster in scoring and fifth among all WHL defensemen. The blueliner paced all WHL defensemen with 28 power play assists and ranked second among all skaters in the league. With his help, Kamloops ended the season first in the WHL's B.C. Division.

The Blazers had acquired Martin from the Prince Albert Raiders four games into the season. The 6-foot, 195-pound skater previously played in the 2019 Memorial Cup Tournament after capturing the 2019 WHL Championship with the Raiders. Martin helped Prince Albert finish the 2018-19 regular season as the top club in the WHL, collecting 41 points (6-35=41) in 59 games.

The native of Winnipeg, Manitoba began his WHL career in 2015 and played five years in the league. Across those seasons with Kamloops, Prince Albert, and the Prince George Cougars, Martin logged 164 points (36-128=164) in 271 games in addition to nine points (1-8=9) in 29 postseason games.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2020

Texas Stars Sign Defenseman Max Martin - Texas Stars

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.