Texas Rangers Announce 2026 Spartanburgers Preliminary Roster

Published on March 25, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - The Texas Rangers have announced the Hub City Spartanburgers' preliminary roster for the 2026 season. The Spartanburgers begin the year with six of the Rangers' top 30 prospects per MLB Pipeline and 25 returners from last year's South Atlantic League South Division Championship team.

The 31-man roster is made up of 17 pitchers and 14 position players. To view the Hub City Spartanburgers' full preliminary roster, click here. The roster is subject to change prior to Opening Day.

Six Spartanburgers were tabbed as top-30 prospects in the Rangers organization by MLB Pipeline. Left-handed pitcher Dalton Pence tops the list as the No. 12 prospect. Former first-round pick Malcolm Moore is the No. 18 prospect. Outfielders Paxton Kling and Maxton Martin are ranked the No. 21 and No. 24 prospects. Right-handed pitcher Ismael Agreda and outfielder Anthony Gutiérrez, a pair of Venezuelans, round out the list as the No. 28 and No. 29 prospects for the Rangers to begin the season.

Gutiérrez finished second in the South Atlantic League in stolen bases last year with 48 and provides speed to a Hub City offense that brings back plenty of power. The Spartanburgers' 2025 home run leader, Gleider Figuereo, returns to Fifth Third Park after an 18-home run season. Arturo Disla is also back on the Hub City preliminary roster after blasting nine homers in 2025.

Pence headlines the Spartanburgers pitching staff, which led the division last year with a 3.50 ERA and led High-A in strikeouts. Pence made 11 starts and 14 appearances for Hub City in 2025 with a 1.55 ERA. Right-handed pitcher Aidan Curry also makes his return to Spartanburg. Curry notched the first postseason win in Spartanburgers history.

The Spartanburgers will be led by new manager Carlos Maldonado, who brings six years of managerial experience within the Rangers organization to Spartanburg, including three seasons as the Single-A manager in Down East and Hickory. Hitting coach Brian Pozos, pitching coach Mason Milkey and development coaches Jorge Cortes and Landon Lassiter round out the staff.

Hub City opens the season April 3 at Fifth Third Park against the Frederick Keys, High-A Affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. After a three-game series with the Keys, the Greenville Drive will visit the Spartanburgers for a six-game series beginning April 7.







South Atlantic League Stories from March 25, 2026

Texas Rangers Announce 2026 Spartanburgers Preliminary Roster - Hub City Spartanburgers

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