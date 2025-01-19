Texas Outlaws vs. San Diego Sockers - 1.17.25

January 19, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Texas Outlaws YouTube Video







It's a playoff rematch from 2024 when the Texas Outlaws visit the San Diego Sockers

Live from Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.