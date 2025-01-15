Texas Outlaws Close to Full Strength as Veterans Return

January 15, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Texas Outlaws News Release







The Texas Outlaws are finally almost at full strength as veterans Stephen Gonzales, Erik Macias, VcMor Eligwe, and team captain David Ortiz all return to the lineup. Just in time too as the Outlaws head to San Diego to play the Sockers on Friday January 17th and head cross country to face the Baltimore Blast on Sunday January 19th.

The Outlaws look to restart their season as the team currently sits last in the MASL with 0 wins in their first five games. However, the team is extremely excited to return to the field and the four veterans will provide a much-needed punch to the lineup.

The Texas Outlaws have rebuilt the entire organization from the Front Office, the Coaching Staff, the Players, and even the Game Day Staff but the energy in the building and the work ethic from all are both positive and exciting.

The Outlaws players consist of 13 rookies, most of whom have never played indoor soccer and the learning curve has been difficult. Learning a new system, playing with new players, and in some cases learning new ideas has been challenging but the attitude of all have been extremely impressive. The Goal of the team continues to be making the playoffs and with 19 games remaining and a Brotherhood mentality, don't count this young team out.

The Texas Outlaws return to the Historic Mesquite Arena on Saturday, January 25th to take on the perennial powerhouse San Diego Sockers. It will also feature the return of two former Texas Outlaws standouts, Luis Morales and Sebastian Mendez. Tickets available at www.TexasOutlaws.com

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 15, 2025

Texas Outlaws Close to Full Strength as Veterans Return - Texas Outlaws

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.