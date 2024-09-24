Texas Legends Complete Three-Team Trade

Frisco, TX - The Texas Legends have finalized a three-team trade with the College Park Skyhawks and the South Bay Lakers. The Legends send Tony Bradley and his returning rights to College Park, along with Jake Stephens and his returning rights to South Bay.

Trade Details:

Texas Legends receive:

2025 1st round pick (via South Bay Lakers)

2025 2nd round pick (via South Bay Lakers)

2025 International Draft pick (via South Bay Lakers)

2025 2nd round pick (via College Park Skyhawks)

Brandon Randolph (Returning Rights)

College Park Skyhawks receive:

Tony Bradley (Returning Rights)

Joirdon Nicholas (Returning Rights)

South Bay Lakers receive:

Chris Silva (Returning Rights)

Jake Stephens (Returning Rights)

2024 1st round pick (#23 overall, from Texas Legends, via Rip City and Salt Lake City)

The Legends acquire multiple draft picks and the rights to Brandon Randolph, a player familiar to the organization from the 2023 Mavs Summer League team. Randolph will be playing this season with Rasta Vechta in the German BBL.

