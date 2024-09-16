Texas Legends Acquire Jake Stephens and 2024 1st Round Pick in Trade with Capital City Go-Go

September 16, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Frisco, TX - The Texas Legends, the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks, have completed a trade with the Capital City Go-Go, acquiring the returning player rights to center Jake Stephens and a 2024 first-round pick (via Santa Cruz), in exchange for the returning player rights to guard Erik Stevenson.

Stevenson (6'4", 205) played in 10 games for the Texas Legends during the 2023-24 season, averaging 10.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 21 minutes per game.

Stephens (6'11, 270) who was part of the deal, appeared in 41 total games split between the Stockton Kings and Capital City Go-Go and averaged 7.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 16 minutes per game. Stephens who was named 2023 SoCon All-Conference 1st Team, is expected to play overseas in Spain for Obradoiro this upcoming season.

