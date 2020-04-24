Texas League's 2020 All-Star Game Canceled, Scheduled to Take Place in Amarillo in 2021

AMARILLO, Texas - Sod Poodles President and General Manager Tony Ensor made the following statement today regarding the 2020 Texas League Home Run Derby and All-Star Game that was set to be hosted at HODGETOWN:

"Due to the coronavirus pandemic we continue to face as a nation and the delay it has caused in our regular season, Minor League Baseball announced today that the 2020 Texas League Home Run Derby and All-Star Game, which was set to be hosted at HODGETOWN in downtown Amarillo on June 22 and 23 respectively, has been canceled. However, because of these unforeseen and unimaginable circumstances, the Texas League has collectively agreed to have the 2021 All-Star event hosted in Amarillo at HODGETOWN."

"We already have a tremendous plan in place to put on an incredible All-Star Game event for our community and to showcase the best of Amarillo to teams and their communities from all over the Texas League. While we are disappointed that we will not be hosting this season, we are already making plans to enhance the two-day event to make it bigger and better in 2021!"

"We would like to graciously thank our league partners for their support in keeping the league's marquee event in our great city. We look forward to starting our 2020 season and playing as many games as possible when it is safe to do so for all involved."

For those who have purchased 2020 All-Star Game ticket bundles, members of the Sod Poodles will be directly reaching out to provide additional information regarding purchases for the event.

