Tevin Jones Tips It to HIMSELF for a Huge Touchdown!
Published on June 27, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video
Tevin Jones makes a miraculous catch to extend the Stampeders lead!
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