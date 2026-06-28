CFL Calgary Stampeders

Tevin Jones Tips It to HIMSELF for a Huge Touchdown!

Published on June 27, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video


Tevin Jones makes a miraculous catch to extend the Stampeders lead!

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Canadian Football League Stories from June 27, 2026


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