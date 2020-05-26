Tesoriero Re-Signs with Dashers Ahead of 2020 Season

May 26, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danville Dashers News Release







Danville Dashers forward A.J. Tesoriero

(Danville Dashers) Danville Dashers forward A.J. Tesoriero(Danville Dashers)

Danville, IL - The Danville Dashers are excited to announce the newest player signing for their roster ahead of the upcoming 2020 season, which is set to be the 10th season of the Danville Dashers.

Last year's defensive stalwart and former Commissioner's Cup Winner from 2016-17 A.J. Tesoriero has inked another PTO contract with the Dashers to continue his hot run of form with Danville. Tesoriero hails from Boulder, Colorado, and had spent four full seasons with the Dashers before rejoining the Dashers last season.

"I'm pumped for the season," Tesoriero told Dashers' media. "I couldn't be more excited to celebrate the 10th year of Danville Dashers hockey."

In his five total seasons as a Dasher, Tesoriero has amassed a total of 206 games played in a Dashers' uniform, and was on pace for even more, tallying the second-highest points per game average in his career as a Dasher, before the cancellation of last year's season.

"The boys are hungry. And we've got a new head coach at the helm, we're looking eagerly to see if we can pick up right where we left off last season. We're aiming high, especially after the weird way that our season was cut short this past year," Tesoriero said.

Tesoriero had a total of 11 goals and 18 assists last season and was a force on both sides of the rink, also being an important part of a Dashers defense that had really picked it up in front of goaltenders Jessie Gordichuk and Harley White towards the end of the year.

A.J. rejoins the Dashers ahead of a new season that will see many new faces, as well as many old faces returning to the squad. We'll announce more signings in the coming days, so keep it tuned to DanvilleDashers.com and our various social media pages.

