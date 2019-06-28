Tesoriero Makes His Return with the Dashers

The Danville Dashers are excited to announce the new signing of A.J Tesoriero as Player/Assistant coach for the 2019/2020 season. "I am very excited to have A.J back in Danville. He brings a great attitude, winning experience, quality leadership, and a great skill set on the ice. He is a very effective two-way player and he will be looked upon to contribute both on and off the ice." Says Coach Ray Tremblay.

A.J, who hails from Boulder, Colorado is a familiar face to the Dashers organization as he spent three full seasons with Danville amassing an impressive 143 points in 147 games throughout his tenure with the home squad. He topped that off with winning Danville's first Commissioners Cup Championship in the 2016/2017 season. "A.J was with the team when I joined the organization, he always made me feel welcome. He is an asset on the ice and off, he's great with the fans especially the kids. I look forward to having him back in Danville." - Diane Short, General Manager.

Tesoreiro states, "I'm excited to be back playing with the Dashers and playing for former teammate Ray Tremblay. Let's go Dashernation!"

