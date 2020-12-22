Tesluk Named Revolution's Director of Group and Hospitality Sales

(York, Pa.) - The York Revolution went to its bullpen this week and called up a veteran to close out more wins for the team and the York community.

The Revs announced today that Brandon Tesluk has been promoted to Director of Group and Hospitality Sales, placing the seven-year veteran of the Revs front office in charge of outreach to a wide number of groups who would enjoy coming to PeoplesBank Park for both Revolution home games and the myriad other events possible at York's downtown ballpark.

Tesluk joined the Revs in 2014 as a season ticket sales representative and was quickly promoted to account executive. He has served the past several years as senior account executive and, according to Vice President and Director of Business Development Nate Tile, as a mentor to many fellow members of the Revolution sales department.

"Brandon has been an extremely versatile team player for us," Tile said. "He has spent a lot of time getting to know many businesses and organizations in our community and assisting them in both advertising and rewarding and entertaining clients and employees. This new position will enable him to continue in those efforts while also tapping his many years of experience to grow our group sales and our relationships with organizations throughout the area."

Tesluk said he was excited to assume his new responsibilities in a time when he is confident people will be eager to get back to the fun of Revolution games and PeoplesBank Park's many other family-friendly offerings.

"I'm really excited to be talking to people about how we can all shake off this tough year and create many new opportunities in the season ahead," Tesluk said. "Baseball will be back soon in downtown York, and PeoplesBank Park is ideal for so many different types gatherings that even when the Revs are on the road, we are the place to host a group event or celebration. I'm looking forward to helping more and more groups find a perfect fit in our ballpark."

