Tequila Fest Set to Take Place on May 17 at Chukchansi Park

Fresno (CA) - This morning, the Fresno Grizzlies announced that Tequila Fest will return to Chukchansi Park on Saturday, May 17. Tequila Fest, which was awarded the title of Best Non-Gameday Event of 2023 by Minor League Baseball, is a celebration of local food, vendors, throwbacks, and, of course, tequila.

Featuring the Tequila Tastery, Vendor Village, food trucks from Fresno Street Eats, and more, Tequila Fest has something for everybody from the casual fan to the Tequila Connoisseur. This year's event promises to keep the good vibes going with a ton of unique activations around the ballpark.

Now in its third year, Tequila Fest will deliver another star-studded lineup of artists. While the full roster will be announced at a later date, fans can expect a night of world-class musical performances rivaling any of the previous year's lineups.

"Tequila Fest 2025 is setting up to be another can't-miss event," said Derek Franks, president of the Fresno Grizzlies. "We are very excited about the changes made to last year's festival to improve the overall experience, and look forward to continuing that momentum in May."

Tickets for Tequila Fest are on sale now at TequilaFestFresno.com or the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office. To celebrate the event's announcement, tickets will be available at a limited time, extremely discounted early bird rate of $39 for General Admission and $99 for VIP, which includes admission, 10 Tequila Tastery tickets, and a commemorative lanyard. Tequila fans are encouraged to buy their tickets during the early bird period before the price goes up.

