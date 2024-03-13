Tequila Fest, Featuring Headliner T-Pain Alongside Busta Rhymes, Set to Take Place on May 17

Fresno (CA) - This morning, the Fresno Grizzlies announced that Tequila Fest will return to Chukchansi Park on Friday, May 17. The event, now in its second year, will feature headliner T-Pain alongside Busta Rhymes and numerous local acts.

Tequila Fest, which was awarded the title of Best Non-Gameday Event of 2023 by Minor League Baseball, is a celebration of local food, vendors, throwbacks, and, of course, tequila. This year's event promises to keep the good vibes rolling with a reimagined Tequila Tastery and unique activations around the ballpark.

Following up last year's show, which featured T.I., Rick Ross, Lil Jon, and nine other musical guests, 2024 Tequila Fests' lineup is once again a star-studded affair. Headlining this year's event is six-time Grammy Award-winning artist, T-Pain. Known for hits such as Buy U A Drank, and Bartender as well as features on countless hits like Low (Flo Rida) and All I Do Is Win (DJ Khaled), T-Pain's influence can be felt throughout the hip-hop, pop, and R&B worlds.

Also set to take the stage on May 17 is 12-time Grammy-nominated artist Busta Rhymes. Called "one of hip-hop's greatest visual artists" by MTV and the 2006 winner of BET Hip-Hop Award's "Best Live Performance," Busta Rhymes promises to bring excitement to downtown Fresno for Tequila Fest.

"There's going to be no place quite like downtown Fresno on May 17," said Fresno Grizzlies president Derek Franks. "With another incredible lineup featuring world-famous performers, this year's event will grow on last year's successes as we continue to make this one of the biggest annual events in the Central Valley!"

Tickets for Tequila Fest will go on sale at 10am tomorrow, March 14 at FresnoGrizzlies.com or the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office. General Admission tickets will be available for $75, while a VIP ticket package, which features the event ticket, a commemorative lanyard, and 10 Tequila Tastery Tickets, will be available for $150.

