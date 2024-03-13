2024 Storm Player Welcome Dinner April 3rd

March 13, 2024 - California League (CalL) - Lake Elsinore Storm News Release







For the first time, the Lake Elsinore Storm are welcoming ALL Storm Fans to our annual Storm Player Welcome Dinner. An intimate event for our Season Ticket Members in the past is now opening up to Storm Fans who have the ability to donate $85 to Thunder Cares.

Thunder Cares is a component of the Inland Empire Community Foundation, a 501c3 that uses proceeds raised through Thunder Cares to benefit local charities, youth sports, military and first responders, and other local groups in need.

This will be a limited-capacity event in our Diamond Taproom that includes a meal, one drink, dessert, the very first chance to interact with our 2024 Storm Players with a meet-and-greet, the opportunity for signatures, and a raffle for Storm memorabilia.

This event will take place on Wednesday, April 3rd from 5:30-8:00 PM at our Diamond Taproom with dinner starting at 6 PM.

You also still have the option to become a Storm Season Member and attend the event for free!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from March 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.