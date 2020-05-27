Tennessee Smokies Announce Reschedule of Smokies Trot 5K

SEVIERVILLE - The Tennessee Smokies have announced that the club will reschedule their annual 5K to September 12, due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis.

All registered runners for the original date of June 20 do not have to take any action with the date change. All runners will still receive an official Smokies Trot t-shirt, and an undated voucher for any 2021 Tennessee Smokies baseball game. If registered runners are unable to attend the new race date, or if they have concerns related to COVID-19 and no longer wish to participate, they can email [email protected]

For more information visit the Smokies online at Smokiesbaseball.com or for additional information contact the Tennessee Smokies at [email protected]

