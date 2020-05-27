Trash Pandas COVID-19 FAQ

The health and safety of our fans, players, employees, and the entire North Alabama community is the top priority for the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

Major and Minor League Baseball have announced that the 2020 season has been delayed due to ongoing public health concerns posed by the COVID-19 virus. The Rocket City Trash Pandas fully support these preventative measures for the health of our community.

We understand that our fans have many questions about the 2020 season. We will work continuously with Minor League Baseball, the Southern League, and our Major League affiliate to provide answers to your questions as quickly as possible.

We ask for and appreciate your patience as we work to bring baseball safely to Toyota Field during these unprecedented circumstances. We will update fans as frequently as possible through trashpandasbaseball.com and our social media channels.

The Trash Pandas wish our best to you and your family during this difficult time. We're excited to hear "Play Ball!" as soon as it's safe to do so.

When will the season start?

The honest answer, right now, is that we don't know. Major League Baseball currently has suspended the baseball season but has also stated that they are cognizant of the Center For Disease Control's recommendation that all large gatherings be postponed. Given the current uncertainty and fluidity of the situation, we ask for and are thankful for your patience.

We are confident that we will play baseball at Toyota Field this season and when we do, we promise to bring you award-winning entertainment and customer service.

How many games will the team play in 2020?

As of today, the number of games each team will play during the 2020 season is unknown. Once a start date is determined, we will know how many games the 2020 season will include. We believe that there is a good likelihood that the end of the season will be extended. Whether that is sufficient to make up for the loss of games at the start of the season or not will depend on a variety of factors which, as of now, remain uncertain.

Will there be attendance restrictions when games resume?

We do not currently know. When the baseball season resumes, the safety of our community will remain our number one priority. We will continue to follow the guidance of the Center For Disease Control, the State of Alabama, and Major and Minor League Baseball to ensure the safety of our fans.

Is Toyota Field prepared to provide a clean and healthy environment for fans?

We will be taking all precautions and implementing advanced safety protocols as recommended by the Center for Disease Control and local health authorities. We always make the health of fans our top priority and will ensure that every possible measure will be taken to ensure the health of guests at Toyota Field.

What happens if I have tickets for a game that ends up not being played?

Currently, games that are not played due to COVID-19 will be treated the same as rained out games*. Fans will have the opportunity to exchange their tickets for missed games for any remaining game date during the season.

However, we understand that this is a unique situation and that our current policies may not sufficiently answer the questions that may arise. When we have a better understanding of what the structure of the 2020 season will look like, we will issue a more comprehensive ticketing policy. We take pride in our customer service and will work with each fan towards an agreeable solution.

Groups that have purchased an outing at Toyota Field during this time will be contacted by our Account Executives to discuss re-scheduling options.

*Rain out policy: In the event of a rainout or postponement, your ticket will be good for any remaining 2020 regular season game and may be exchanged at the Toyota Field box office for a ticket of equal or lesser value, subject to availability.

Are the hours of operation still the same for the team store, ticket office and administrative office?

Yes. The Trash Pandas front office and ticket office will be open 9-5. The Junkyard will be open Monday through Friday 9 am-5 pm. The Emporium will be open Monday through Friday 2 p.m.-7 p.m., Noon-6 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 p.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.

While our offices remain open and will be staffed, for safety, some will work remotely at this time. If you are looking to meet with a specific staff member, please contact them in advance to confirm their in-person office hours.

For more information, please contact us at (256) 325-1403.

