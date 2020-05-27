Affordable Family Fun Returns with May 30 Family Movie Night

May 27, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Affordable Family Fun is returning to 121 Financial Ballpark with a Family Movie Night screening on the high-definition video board at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday, May 30. The Jumbo Shrimp are capping capacity at 1,000 attendees, 600 of which will be placed in socially-distanced squares on the field, and if demand exists, an additional 400 guests will be placed in accordance with social distancing guidelines in the 121 Financial Ballpark seating bowl. Gates to the event will open at 5 p.m. and the movie will begin at 6:05 p.m. Which movie will be shown on Saturday will be revealed on the Jumbo Shrimp social media channels (@jaxshrimp).

Field seating is currently available with the following prices and maximum grouping increments: Family Four Square (10 ft. x 10 ft. space up to four guests - $24); Family Six Square (15 ft. x 15 ft. space up to six guests - $36); Group of Eight Square (20 ft. x 20 ft. space up to eight guests - $48). Squares are currently available to purchase at jaxshrimp.com. Squares are extremely limited and must be pre-purchased. There will be no walk-up sales. Exact seating location will be assigned upon arrival; all members of parties must arrive together.

"We are thrilled to safely host guests for a wonderful Family Movie Night at 121 Financial Ballpark" said Jumbo Shrimp Owner/CEO Ken Babby. "Safety has always been our priority and is now more important than ever. We truly feel a responsibility to play our part in the safe re-opening of Jacksonville. This event, which will be scaled down from previous events and includes new protocols and standards, allows us to build on the trust we have earned with the community while at the same time providing an affordable and fun outlet for families to gather at an outdoor event while safely socially distanced."

In accordance with guidelines set by city and state health authorities, the Jumbo Shrimp have created the following protocols to ensure safety for all attendees at 121 Financial Ballpark:

TICKETS

Tickets for Family Movie Night squares must be either printed in advance or displayed on a mobile device. There will be no Will Call and no on-site ticket purchases. In order to access the ballpark, guests will need to present their ticket at their designated entry point and have all members of their party together at time of entry. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the Jumbo Shrimp Box Office, and must be purchased online.

PARKING & ENTRY

Parking Lot Z has been designated as the parking for this event, parking in Lot Z will be FREE for movie night attendees. All guests will enter 121 Financial Ballpark via the Third Base Gate, on A. Philip Randolph directly across from the arena. Upon entry guests will receive their Family Square location and be escorted to their seating location.

INSIDE THE BALLPARK

Movie night attendees are welcome to bring blankets for seating on the field. However, no chairs will be permitted to be brought into the ballpark. Additionally, no outside food or beverage is permitted. 121 Financial Ballpark concessions will be available for purchase and also cashless, meaning guests must come prepared with card payment options. This event will have a LIMITED BAG policy (limiting bags to personal sized purses and diaper bags, both subject to search). Wheelchairs, wagons, and strollers are all welcome, but subject to search upon entry.

All Jumbo Shrimp staff will be wearing face coverings, and guests are also strongly encouraged to wear face coverings.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 27, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.