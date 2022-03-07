Tennessee Smokies Announce 2022 Individual Tickets on Sale March 15

SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies announce April and May's single game tickets will go on sale March 15, 2022 at 10:00am. To guarantee your seat inside America's Friendliest Ballpark, season tickets, mini plans, and group tickets are currently available for purchase. More information regarding single games tickets for the remainder of the season and promotions for the 2022 season will be announced at a later date.

The Smokies are scheduled to begin their season inside Smokies Stadium on April 8 against the Chattanooga Lookouts. The Tennessee Smokies have two homestands in April from April 8-April 10 and April 19-April 24 against the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

In May, the Smokies play 12 home games in a 13 day span from May 10-May 22, with May 16 being an off day.

Starting March 15, the box office window will be open Monday-Friday from 9:00am-5:00pm to purchase tickets, redeem vouchers, and answer any questions. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Tennessee Smokies Sales Office at (865)286-2300 or by going to smokiesbaseball.com. The full schedule can also be found by going to smokiesbaseball.com.

