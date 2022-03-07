Auburn vs. Tennessee Tech Postponed to Wednesday
March 7, 2022 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release
Due to inclement weather forecasted in the Madison, Alabama, and surrounding areas, Tuesday's originally scheduled game between Auburn (11-2) and Tennessee Tech (10-0) has been postponed to Wednesday.
First pitch at Toyota Field, home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas, is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT.
Tickets from Tuesday's game are still valid for the rescheduled contest on Wednesday night. Fans do not need to exchange their tickets. Parking via Clutch! will be honored on Wednesday. No refunds or exchanges are available.
