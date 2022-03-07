Blue Wahoos Announce 2022 Coaching Staff

Pensacola Blue Wahoos manager Kevin Randel

PENSACOLA, FL - The Miami Marlins announced their minor league coaching staffs for the 2022 season on Monday, including the coaching staff of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. Kevin Randel, returning for his second season as Pensacola's manager, will be joined by pitching coach Dave Eiland, hitting coach Scott Seabol, defensive coach Frank Moore, athletic trainer Melissa Hampton, strength and conditioning coach Joseph Miranda, and video manager Clay Metzger.

Randel, 40, begins his second season managing the Blue Wahoos, third at the Double-A level, and seventh overall in the Marlins organization. After an eight-year minor league playing career in the Marlins system and five years as a minor league hitting coach, Randel managed Class-A Greensboro in 2015 and 2016 before transferring to Advanced-A Jupiter in 2017 and 2018. He managed Double-A Jacksonville in 2019 and moved to Pensacola along with Miami's Double-A affiliation last season. In his first year in Pensacola in 2021, he led the Blue Wahoos to a winning 57-54 record.

Eiland, 55, brings an extensive portfolio of experience at the Major League level to Pensacola, having pitched 10 seasons at the MLB level with the Yankees, Padres, and Devil Rays from 1988 to 2000 and coached at the Major League level from 2008-2019. A two-time World Series champion as a coach (Yankees-2009, Royals-2015), Eiland served as the pitching coach for the New York Yankees from 2008-2010, the Kansas City Royals from 2011-2017, and the New York Mets in 2018-2019. A Florida native, Eiland attended the University of Florida and the University of South Florida. He joins the Marlins organization from the Atlantic League's Lexington Legends, where he served as the pitching coach in 2021.

Seabol, 46, returns to Pensacola for a second season after serving as the team's hitting coach in 2021. Prior to joining the Marlins organization, he worked as a hitting coach in the Yankees organization with the rookie-level Pulaski Yankees (2017, 2019) and the Class A Charleston RiverDogs (2018). As a player, he made appearances in the Major Leagues with the Yankees (2001) and the Cardinals (2005), playing 60 total games at the MLB level during a 14-season playing career.

Moore, 43, begins his 12th season coaching in the Marlins organization and first at the Double-A level after serving as Class-A Jupiter's defensive coach in 2021. He previously worked as a hitting coach for Marlins affiliates in Jamestown (2009-2010), Jupiter (2011, 2016), Greensboro (2012-2014, 2017-2018) and Clinton (2019). His coaching career followed an 11-season professional playing career from 1998-2008 during which he hit .277 and spent three seasons in the Marlins organization (2005-2007).

Hampton joined the Marlins in 2017 and has served as an athletic trainer for clubs in the Gulf Coast League, Clinton and Beloit. Miranda is in his second season with the Marlins and previously worked in Pensacola during the club's Reds affiliation in 2018. Metzger is in his first season with the Marlins after spending last season in a video and information role with the Atlanta Braves.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos begin their 2022 season on Friday, April 8 as they welcome the Biloxi Shuckers to Blue Wahoos Stadium. Full-season memberships, mini plans, and single game tickets are available at BlueWahoos.com.

