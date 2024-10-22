Temwa Chawinga Scores against Every NWSL Team

October 22, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current forward Temwa Chawinga continues to have a stunning season in the NWSL, scoring against every NWSL team this season and adding to her goal tally of 20, a single-season record.

