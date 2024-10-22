Temwa Chawinga Scores against Every NWSL Team
October 22, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Kansas City Current YouTube Video
Kansas City Current forward Temwa Chawinga continues to have a stunning season in the NWSL, scoring against every NWSL team this season and adding to her goal tally of 20, a single-season record.
Check out the Kansas City Current Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 22, 2024
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Current Stories
- First NWSL Playoff Match at CPKC Stadium Set for November 9
- Kansas City Current Caps Historic 2024 Regular Season Home Slate with 4-1 Victory over San Diego Wave
- Kansas City Current Square off against San Diego Wave for Final Regular Season Home Match of 2024
- Three More Kansas City Current Players Called up for International Duty
- Kansas City Current Defender Hailie Mace Named to U.S. Women's National Team Roster for October Training Camp and Friendlies