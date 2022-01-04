Temerity Baseball Has Acquired the Greensboro Grasshoppers, the High-A Affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates

(Greensboro, N.C.) - Temerity Baseball has acquired the Greensboro Grasshoppers, the High-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Temerity Baseball also owns the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, the Single A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

"Greensboro has been blessed with a first-class minor league ballpark, a committed local ownership group and a talented front office staff focused on the fan experience and community partnership," remarked Temerity Baseball CEO Andy Sandler.

"Temerity Baseball looks forward to building on this past success and to continue the focus on fans and community. We also look forward to building on the Grasshoppers long term partnership with the Pittsburgh Pirates to further enhance the fan experience for Greensboro baseball fans."

In addition to the Grasshoppers' home games each season, Temerity Baseball plans to make First National Bank Field a year-round destination for food, music and other forms of entertainment and events.

Season tickets for the 2022 season are now on sale at milb.com/Greensboro. The Hoppers take the field on April 8 at 6:30 p.m. to open the 2022 season against the Rome Braves.

