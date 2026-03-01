Tehoka with the Elastic Finish!
Published on February 28, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Buffalo Bandits YouTube Video
What a goal from Buffalo's Tehoka Nanticoke!
Check out the Buffalo Bandits Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from February 28, 2026
- FireWolves Fall to Black Bears in Overtime - Oshawa FireWolves
- Wings Postgame: Wings (9) vs. Swarm (5) Final - Philadelphia Wings
- Rush Drop another OT Heartbreaker - Saskatchewan Rush
- Black Bears Return Home for Rematch with FireWolves - Ottawa Black Bears
- FireWolves Travel to the Nation's Capital to Face Black Bears - Oshawa FireWolves
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bandits Stories
- Byrne's Overtime Winner Propels Bandits to OT Win over 1st-Place Rush
- Bandits vs. Rush: How to Watch, Lineup Notes, and Storylines
- Bandits Fall to Vancouver, 11-9, as Offense Stalls in Second Half
- Bandits vs Warriors: How to Watch, Lineup Notes, and Storylines
- Dhane Smith Scores Game-Winning Goal, Bandits End 4-Game Losing Streak