Teel Named Eastern League Player of the Week

June 3, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine- Portland Sea Dogs' catcher Kyle Teel has been named the Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of May 27th-June 2nd.

In six games during the week, Teel hit .417 (10-for-24) with six runs scored, three home runs, 11 RBI, and two stolen bases. On Friday night, when the Sea Dogs were down to their final strike, Teel belted a game-tying three-run homer in a game that the Sea Dogs would win 8-6 in ten innings. Teel provided the heroics again on Saturday night, down 4-2 in the ninth inning, Teel hit a grand slam to give the Sea Dogs a 6-4 lead, a game they would go on to win 11-8 in ten innings. Teel hit safely in five of the six games last week including three multi-hit performances.

Teel is ranked by MLB.com as the number three prospect in the Red Sox organization and the number 29 prospect in Minor League Baseball. The 22-year-old led the league last week with 11 RBI, a.517 On Base Percentage, and tied for first with three home runs. He also ranked second in the league in SLG (.833) and OPS (1.350), third with 20 total bases, and tied for third with six runs scored.

In 40 games this season, Teel is hitting .307 with 11 doubles, six home runs, and 34 RBI. He ranks fourth in the league in hitting (.307), RBI (34), OBP (.411), and SLG (.484). While he ranks third in OPS (.946) and ninth in hits (47).

The left-handed hitter was selected by the Red Sox in the first round (14th overall) in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft. He is ranked by Baseball America as the Red Sox' best defensive catcher. He attended the University of Virginia where he earned the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year. A native of Ridgewood, New Jersey, he was named the 2020 New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year.

Teel is the third Sea Dogs player to earn Eastern League Player of the Week honors this season joining Matthew Lugo (April 15-21) and Blaze Jordan (April 22-28). Additionally, Sea Dogs' left-handed pitcher Zach Penrod earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Week honors for the week of May 13th-19th.

The Portland Sea Dogs open a six-game homestand on Tuesday at 6:00 PM against the Akron RubberDucks (Guardians) at Hadlock Field. Tickets are available for all home games and can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by calling 207-879-9500.

