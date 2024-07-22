Teel Leads the Way in Monster Performance in 14-2 Blow-out Win Over Loggers

LA CROSSE, WI - The Rafters completed a season series sweep over the La Crosse Loggers at Copeland Park on Sunday night and Aidan Teel was a big factor in the outcome.

Teel got the scoring started in the top of the first frame with a solo home run over the right field wall. The long ball was Teel's fourth of the season and his second away from Witter Field.

Wisconsin Rapids put together a five-run third inning to make it a 6-0 ballgame. All nine Rafter hitters came to the plate in the massive frame, highlighted by a Trotter Boston three-run homer. The wall scraper to right field was Boston's fifth of the campaign. Chris Arroyo drove in the inning's first run on a base knock, and Greyson Shafer collected an RBI double in the frame right after Arroyo.

La Crosse snagged their first run of the contest on a 4-6-3 double play ball that plated a leadoff double from Zach Wadas in the fifth. Teel struck again in the eighth with a two-run double that made it 8-1 Rafters.

Logger shortstop RJ Hamilton completed his two-hit game in the home half of the eighth by driving home Matt Muira on a base hit.

The Rafters put the game away for good after sending nine to the dish in the ninth. Six runs came across, with Aidan Teel's second home run of the game scoring three runs. Teel is the third Rafter to have a multi-homer game this season (Jake Beauchaine, Jack Mathey) and the first to do it on the road. Chris Arroyo joined the long ball party in the inning, as the Virginia commit clubbed a two-run shot to dead centerfield with two outs.

Maddox Thornton got the start in the 14-2 win for Wisconsin Rapids. The senior right-hander from Bentonville, AR tossed four scoreless frames and allowed two hits. Thornton walked one and struck out two on 59 pitches.

Ozzie Martinez opposed Thornton on the hill for La Crosse. The right-hander served as an opener for Field Manager Josh Frye, as Martinez threw one inning and allowed a run on two hits. La Crosse finished the ballgame using seven total arms in the 12-run loss.

JC Demody collected the win in relief for Wisconsin Rapids. The left-hander worked two scoreless innings and allowed just one hit. Dermody did not walk a Logger hitter and struck out two on 22 pitches.

The Rafters have the next three days off for the All-Star break. They return to action with a doubleheader on Thursday against the Lakeshore Chinooks. First pitch for Game One is slated for 4:05 from Moonlight Graham Field in Mequon. The game can be heard live on WFHR - 97.5 FM/1320 AM with Andy Jachim.

