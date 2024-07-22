National Night out on 8/6 at Witter Field

July 22, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wisconsin Rapids, WI- The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters is proud to announce their collaboration with the Wisconsin Rapids PD, Stevens Point PD, and other local emergency services to host National Night Out at Witter Field on Tuesday, August 6th. This year's event will be presented by Gamber-Johnson and will coincide with a Back the Blue-themed baseball game in the evening featuring an Officer Rosco bobblehead giveaway.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that fosters police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to create safer, more caring communities. Traditionally held at Crossview Church, the Rafters are thrilled and honored to host the event at Witter Field, providing an inclusive space for the community to come together.

From 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Witter Field and its surroundings will host a plethora of police and fire displays, community organization tables, concessions, and a kids zone. It's an exceptional opportunity for community members to engage with and meet their local law enforcement officers in a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere.

Thanks to the generous support of Gamber-Johnson as the presenting sponsor, attendees interested in exploring the displays inside the stadium can provide their email address and zip code to receive a ticket to the baseball game. Gamber-Johnson is a local company founded in Stevens Point back in 1954. Their equipment is used by law enforcement, public safety, military, and warehouse fleets worldwide. Gamber-Johnson is showing its support for our local law enforcement by sponsoring the National Night Out and the Back the Blue baseball game that allows both communities to unite together.

In an exciting twist to this year's National Night Out event, the Stevens Point Police Department will also join in on the fun by hosting activities and displays behind Madison Elementary School on Red Arrow & First Street. Attendees of the Stevens Point event are encouraged to head to Wisconsin Rapids following their event for the Back the Blue baseball game. Fans can obtain a free ticket at the Stevens Point location as well.

National Night Out at Witter Field promises to be an unforgettable evening filled with community spirit, camaraderie, and support for our local law enforcement officers. Mark your calendars for August 6th and join us for a night of fun, unity, and celebration!

