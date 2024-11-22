Teddy Bear Toss Game Set for December 7

November 22, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Tacoma Stars News Release







TACOMA, WA. - The Tacoma Stars will open their 2024-25 MASL season at home on Saturday, December 7 at 6:05 pm against the San Diego Sockers. This game will be their annual Teddy Bear Toss game which has proven to be a fan-favorite and a great night to benefit the Toy Rescue Mission of Tacoma.

How it works is simple! Just bring new stuffed animals, and they don't have to all be Teddy Bears and when the Stars score their first goal of the game, toss them onto the field! Always be ready though. The Stars scored their first goal in just 31 seconds last year, courtesy of Tacoma defender Román Torres.

The Toy Rescue Mission has served the South Sound for over 25 years and their mission statement reads, "To refurbish and recycle gently used toys for disadvantaged children and seniors in care facilities while providing meaningful volunteer opportunities for the young-at-heart."

Aside from Christmas, they also serve over 1,000 children during Easter. You can find them online at www.toyrescuemission.org.

Major Arena Soccer League Stories from November 22, 2024

